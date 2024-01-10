Athletico Physical Therapy Announces 11th Annual Coach of the Year Award Recipient

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy is proud to announce Coach Chris Vitt of Tinley Park High School (TPHS) in Tinley Park, Illinois as the recipient of the 2023 Athletico Coach of the Year Award. The Athletico Coach of the Year Award recognizes coaches for all they do to serve their local communities, including sportsmanship, coaching success and classroom involvement. In honor of his achievements, Coach Vitt will receive an engraved award, a $250 Amazon gift card, and an Athletico prize package.

Congratulations to Coach Chris Vitt of Tinley Park High School on being named Athletico's 2023 Coach of the Year.

"Coach Vitt's nomination for Coach of the Year is a testament to excellence," said Mike Overturf, LAT, ATC, NASM-PES, Director of Athletic Training Services, Athletico. "It shines a spotlight on the profound influence he has had and continues to have on student athletes at Tinley Park High School. His mentorship both on and off the field has not only sculpted skill in players, but it also has empowered them to become better individuals. We wish Coach Vitt and his teams continued success!"

Coach Vitt has a long legacy at TPHS as both a social studies teacher and as the varsity head football coach, among coaching several other sports throughout his 17-year tenure. After taking over the varsity program in 2022, he led his student-athletes to overcome an initial trying year to a 5-4 record with a trip to the state playoffs during the 2023 season. However, Coach Vitt's focus was not only on achieving a winning record but also the personal growth of his athletes on and off the football field. For Coach Vitt, his players are students first and athletes second, and he strives to create a culture of continuous learning among the team, including emotional, physical and character development. Coach Vitt's impact extends far beyond developing athletes because of his dedication to ensuring they receive the support and resources they need to thrive in the classroom. The most rewarding part of his role is helping student-athletes realize and reach their full potential.

The Coach of the Year Award is open to any junior high or high school level coach within the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C. Nominations are open to the public and submitted via an online entry form. Nominators were required to explain why their coach should be recognized. A selection committee within Athletico reviews the nominations before selecting a winner. Nominations for the 2024 Coach of the Year Award will be accepted in fall 2024.

Additionally, Athletico will open nominations for its 2024 Athletic Trainer of the Year Award on March 1, 2024. Learn more at: www.athletico.com/atoftheyear.

