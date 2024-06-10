Athletico Physical Therapy Announces Dan Guill as New CEO

Founder Mark Kaufman to continue as Executive Chairman

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, today announced the appointment of Dan Guill as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 8, 2024. Athletico Founder Mark Kaufman will remain Executive Chairman.

"Dan is a dynamic, purpose-driven business leader with a diverse background of experiences, and a track record of delivering positive impact and value for patients, employees, and communities," said Kaufman. "Working closely with the Board, he will draw on his proven skills to accelerate Athletico's momentum and continue its mission of delivering exceptional care to patients."

"I'm excited to join Athletico and to partner with a talented team that is doing exceptional work to transform the lives of our patients," said Guill. "I was drawn to Athletico because of its mission-driven culture and strong reputation for delivering the highest quality care in the industry. I look forward to being part of this world-class organization that Mark, the Board and Athletico's employees have created."

Guill most recently served as CEO, and previously COO, of Enlivant, one of the largest assisted living companies in the U.S. There he focused on achieving operational excellence and delivering best-in-class patient care. During his tenure, Enlivant received numerous recognitions, including certified Great Place to Work® and U.S. News and World Report's "Best Assisted Living" awards. Prior to Enlivant, he served in various operating and financial roles at Fortress, Performant, and Thomas Weisel Partners. Guill also has served on several boards, including Street Soccer USA, the Curry Senior Center, the American Senior Housing Association, and Argentum, where he was a member of the Finance and Audit Committee. He holds a B.A. from Davidson College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, and he was a Fulbright Scholar.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, the company operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to its patients and referring physicians through a patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of Athletico's mission, as measured by its industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by CMS. Athletico employees are also passionate about giving back to their communities through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Athletico's comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

