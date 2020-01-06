Athletico Physical Therapy Announces New Chief Development Officer

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the Athletico Physical Therapy team," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Ben has played an instrumental role in growing health care organizations, and he's done so in thoughtful and strategic ways. As we expand our care delivery footprint, Ben will see to it we establish our presence in markets to best serve the communities and patients, which ultimately sets our clinicians and patients up for success."

Jacobs adds nearly 20 years of business development experience to the Athletico team. Prior to joining Athletico, Jacobs was Chief Development Officer for Surgery Partners and National Surgical Healthcare. Jacobs earned a law degree from Tulane University and a bachelor's degree from Washington & Lee University.

"I look forward to playing a key role in Athletico's continued expansion which will provide those we serve with access to Athletico's exceptional care delivery model and expertise," said Jacobs. "Athletico's growth trajectory has been impressive, and that's a direct result of the organization's leadership and clinicians who work tirelessly every day to help our patients reach their goals."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Eric White | Weber Shandwick

312-988-2237 | elwhite@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

