Athletico Physical Therapy Announces Vice President of Clinical Operations

In this position, Connors will lead Athletico's clinical operations team in Texas and Arizona. He will play an integral role in developing and executing strategies to grow and sustain Athletico's footprint in these states. This includes driving market leading outcomes, overseeing daily clinical and administrative operations, and advancing teamwork within the management team in order to deliver the highest level of service and patient-centered care.

As an advocate for the physical therapy profession, Connors has worked on the state and national levels to improve patient access for physical therapy services. Most recently he was instrumental in helping to achieve an expanded level of direct access in Texas, which allows patients to receive physical therapy treatment without a physician prescription.

"Mike comes to Athletico with a passion for continuous improvement within the physical therapy profession," said Grant Koster, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for Athletico. "Not only has he worked diligently to advance access to physical therapy services for patients, but he is also committed to improving patient outcomes and developing meaningful relationships in the communities that we serve."

Connors is a seasoned leader who has experience utilizing strategy and operations to grow successful clinical practices. Throughout his career, Connors has been dedicated to excellence in patient-focused, clinical care. He spent the last decade focused on growing brand recognition and awareness for outpatient physical therapy as the best choice to manage musculoskeletal pain and movement dysfunctions

Connors holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Stockton College, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Temple University, a PhD from Texas Woman's University and has completed coursework from myriad sources in leadership and organizational development. Additionally, Connors is a board certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy.

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,500 employees. Athletico's greater purpose is to empower people, inspire hope, and transform lives. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

