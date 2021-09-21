Athletico Physical Therapy Continues Geographic Expansion with Entry into Mississippi through Acquisition of Endurance Physical Therapy

This acquisition marks Athletico's first entry into Mississippi and expands its geographic footprint to 13 states. With the addition of the Endurance Physical Therapy clinics, Athletico will serve patients at over 560 locations nationally. All existing Endurance clinics will remain open and fully staffed to serve current and new patients.

"We're very excited to welcome Endurance Physical Therapy to Athletico. They have an incredibly talented and experienced team in place and have established a very strong reputation for best-in-class patient care in the region," said Ron Rodgers, President and CEO, Athletico. "We look forward to continuing to provide the outstanding care that the local community has come to expect."

Founded in Oxford, Mississippi, Endurance Physical Therapy was the result of several clinician-owners – Vance Holland, Joel Montgomery, Niles Norris, Kelly Shinall, Chris Glaze and Kyle Wicker – coming together to create the go-to destination for physical therapy at eight locations across Northwest Mississippi. Available services include orthopedic and spinal rehabilitation, occupational therapy, hand and upper extremity rehabilitation, sports medicine, and athletic training.

"Both of our companies were founded by clinicians and have a strong focus on patient care and satisfaction. These common values and our complementing strengths are why our partnership with Athletico makes sense," said Niles Norris, one of Endurance Physical Therapy's founders. "Our owners and clinicians are thrilled to play an active role in the partnership and continue to serve patients in our communities."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 560 locations throughout 13 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

About Endurance Physical Therapy

Endurance Physical Therapy is a trusted provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy and athletic training services in Northern Mississippi. Operating a total of eight clinics in Oxford, Batesville, Senatobia, Hernando, Grenada and Water Valley, Endurance Physical Therapy creates personalized treatment plans that help to improve mobility, reduce pain, recover from injury and prevent future injury. Endurance Physical Therapy works collaboratively with their patients and other local referring healthcare providers to ensure that every individual receives a highly personalized plan of care. For more information, visit: https://www.endurancetherapy.com.

CONTACT: Dana Andreoli | Athletico Physical Therapy

630-259-5156 | [email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

