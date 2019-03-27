Athletico Physical Therapy Opens 2nd Clinic in Ann Arbor

"I want the community to feel comfortable coming to Athletico for their needs," said Sheena Long, PT, DPT, ATC and Clinic Manager of Athletico Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti. "For those that are unsure about their physical ailment and need help determining what is causing their discomfort, our free injury assessments will help provide that clarity. If needed, we can start physical therapy right away or recommend you to a specialized, healthcare professional."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Ann-Arbor-Ypsilanti

Services available at Athletico Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

– Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. Functional Movement Screens™ – This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury.

Additionally, Athletico Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti

4860 Washtenaw Ave.

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Phone: 734-489-7995

www.athletico.com/Ann-Arbor-Ypsilanti

AnnArborYpsilanti@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 450 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Eric White Weber Shandwick

312.988-2237 elwhite@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

