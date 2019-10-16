Athletico Physical Therapy Opens 500th Clinic

"Every Athletico employee has played a key role in reaching this significant milestone," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Athletico has a tremendous culture and we're guided by a patient-centric approach, meaning everyone in the organization, from our clinicians to support staff and leadership are fully invested in each patient's recovery. Our patients have given us their trust, and Athletico has grown as a result."

In 1991, Mark Kaufman founded Athletico Physical Therapy as a one-clinic organization that also offered athletic training services to a local Chicago high school and rugby club. Today, Athletico has clinics in 12 states and more than 5,000 employees, with clinicians specializing in an array of service lines, such as back pain, balance and vestibular rehabilitation, women's health, athletic training, dry needling, among many others.

Athletico's growth can also be attributed to the organization being a leader in patient-access initiatives. In addition to offering evening and weekend appointments, Athletico was one of the first to offer free assessments. These appointments allow patients to meet with an expert for a free, 30-minute evaluation where clinicians recommend treatment options and, for certain ailments, are able to begin treatment immediately. Knowing that pain and injuries are never planned, Athletico recently invested in the technology to connect with patients for free assessments, virtually. Patients are now able to visit www.athletico.com and click on the "Virtual Free Assessment" icon to be connected to medical experts through their smartphone, tablet or computer.

"As we innovate, accelerate Athletico's already impressive growth and expand our range of therapeutic services, improving patient outcomes will remain our number-one priority," said Rodgers. "We're constantly looking for ways to make it easier for patients to access physical therapy as the first defense against pain, as this allows them to begin treatment sooner and reach their recovery goals faster."

Services available at Athletico Kansas City – Westport location include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluate and treat patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Golf rehabilitation – Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico Kansas City – Westport:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment at Athletico's new Kansas City – Westport location, visit www.athletico.com/KansasCityWestport

Athletico Kansas City - Westport

4029 Mill Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Phone: 816-285-0022

www.athletico.com/KansasCity-Westport

KansasCityWestport@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in 500 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Eric White | Weber Shandwick

312-988-2237 | elwhite@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

