Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Buckeye, Arizona, located near the West McDowell Road and North Verrado Way intersection, next to Jersey Mike's Subs. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/BuckeyeVerrado.

Physical therapy is usually the thing you are told to do after medication, x-rays or surgery. The best way to fix your pain is to start where you normally finish - with physical therapy at Athletico.

"As clinic manager, I look forward to building a clinic from the ground up to best meet the needs of the members of the Buckeye community," said Max Mangabat, PT, DPT, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Buckeye – Verrado. "I'm eager to work directly with patients and help them continue to meet their functional needs through physical therapy."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Buckeye – Verrado, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Buckeye – Verrado include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Buckeye – Verrado:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Buckeye – Verrado

1775 North Verrado Way, Ste. 102

Buckeye, AZ 85396

Phone: 602-837-4500

www.athletico.com/BuckeyeVerrado

[email protected]

