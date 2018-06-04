Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Cape Girardeau

"I am honored and incredibly excited to serve the Cape Girardeau area with an exceptional patient experience at Athletico," said Craig Brown, MPT, CSCS, CEAS and Facility Manager of Athletico. "I love the diversity, opportunities, and culture that Cape Girardeau offers, while maintaining a small town feel. I look forward to seeing old friends, meeting new friends, and getting my patients back to the life they have been missing."

Services available at Athletico Cape Girardeau include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free injury screenings – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Restrictions apply. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Restrictions apply. Please note, restrictions apply. Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists focus on treatments that decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of symptoms, improve an individual's function and mobility and improve a patient's quality of life.

– Our headache specialists focus on treatments that decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of symptoms, improve an individual's function and mobility and improve a patient's quality of life. Vestibular rehabilitation – A comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. Patients can take our Vestibular Quiz to see if they have symptoms that could be treated with physical therapy.

Additionally, Athletico Cape Girardeau:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Cape Girardeau

2136 William St., Ste. 115

Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Phone: 573-826-4033

www.athletico.com/Cape-Girardeau

CapeGirardeau@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

