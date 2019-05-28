Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Chicago

"I'm always interested in helping others improve their health and wellness and I'm excited to provide that to patients at Daley Plaza – Clark & Washington," said Matthew Ventimiglia, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Daley Plaza – Clark & Washington. "I look forward to helping patients who live locally or are commuting into the city for work improve their quality of life and overcome challenges they ae facing."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/DaleyPlaza.

Services available at Athletico Daley Plaza – Clark & Washington include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

– Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. Golf rehabilitation – Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

– Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels. Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

Additionally, Athletico Daley Plaza – Clark & Washington:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Daley Plaza – Clark & Washington

28 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60602

Phone: 312-450-6468

www.athletico.com/DaleyPlaza

DaleyPlaza@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Eric White Weber Shandwick

312.988-2237 elwhite@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

