Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Colleyville

"My number one goal is to help carry you through your recovery and return you to your previous active lifestyle," said Jill Cahill, PT, and Facility Manager of Athletico Colleyville. "I treat each patient as an individual and deliver a hands-on treatment approach, as well as providing one-on-one individual education and home exercise programs. I am very excited to be able to work in the community where I have lived for the past 20 years and to deliver the best health and wellness experience to all of my patients in the Colleyville and the surrounding area."

Services available at Athletico Colleyville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Back pain rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated. Our back pain specialists reduce symptoms by identifying and treating the source of pain. This can help you manage pain without the need of medication or extensive imaging testing.

– Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated. Our back pain specialists reduce symptoms by identifying and treating the source of pain. This can help you manage pain without the need of medication or extensive imaging testing. Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain and tightness in your hips, or need rehabilitation before or after hip replacement surgery, our experts can provide treatment to improve the strength and mobility in this important joint.

– Whether you have pain and tightness in your hips, or need rehabilitation before or after hip replacement surgery, our experts can provide treatment to improve the strength and mobility in this important joint. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

– Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

– Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. Golf rehabilitation – Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

– Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels. Concussion rehabilitation – Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to sport, school or work.

– Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to sport, school or work. Gymnastics and cheerleading – Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Technical evaluations can be performed to improve postural awareness and maximize the function of athletes.

Additionally, Athletico Colleyville:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays by appointment.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Colleyville

5615 Colleyville Blvd., Ste 130

Colleyville, TX 76034

Phone: 817-576-0995

Fax: 817-203-0089

www.athletico.com/Colleyville

Colleyville@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

