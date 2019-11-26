Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Eldon
Nov 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
ELDON, Mo., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Eldon on Monday, November 25th and is conveniently located in downtown Eldon at intersection of South Maple Street at East 3rd Street. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Missouri.
"I am excited to be treating patients again in the Lake of the Ozarks area with an exceptional experience at Athletico," said Larry Meeker, MS, PT, MBA, FACHE and Clinic Manager of Athletico Eldon. "I look forward to seeing old friends, meeting new friends, and getting my patients back to the life they have been missing."
To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Eldon.
Services available at Athletico Eldon include:
- Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
- Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.
- Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
- Golf rehabilitation –Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.
- Functional Movement Screens™ – This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury.
- Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.
- Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.
Additionally, Athletico Eldon:
- Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
- Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.
- Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
- Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
- Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.
Athletico Eldon
301 South Maple Street
Eldon, MO 65026
Phone: 573-375-4274
www.athletico.com/Eldon
EldonMO@athletico.com
ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
CONTACT: Eric White | Weber Shandwick
312.988-2237 | elwhite@webershandwick.com
SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy
Share this article