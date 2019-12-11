Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Franklin

"As a physical therapist, I love knowing that I am making a positive change in someone's life," said Leslie McMurray, PT, DPT, COMT, Cert. DN and Clinic Manager of Athletico Franklin. "I look forward to developing partnerships with the Franklin communities to maximize functional independence and satisfaction with the clients I serve."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Franklin.

Services available at Athletico Franklin include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

– If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area.

Additionally, Athletico Franklin:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Franklin

1057 W. Jefferson St.

Franklin, IN 46131

Phone: 317-668-0526

www.athletico.com/Franklin

FranklinIN@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Eric White | Weber Shandwick

312.988-2237 | elwhite@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

