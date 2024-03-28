Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Grand Blanc, Michigan

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan

GRAND BLANC, Mich., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Grand Blanc, Michigan, located across from Kroger and next to Starbucks on S. Saginaw Rd. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/GrandBlanc.

"I'm looking forward to providing quality physical therapy services to patients in the wonderful community of Grand Blanc," said Brad Bond, PT, DPT, Clinic Manager of Athletico Grand Blanc. "Physical therapy has many benefits for individuals experiencing pain, decreased range of motion, strength or balance issues, and anything that impairs the quality and function of their life. My goal is to help patients achieve a life without pain or limitations by providing exceptional care."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Grand Blanc, Athletico is offering patients the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical or occupational therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Grand Blanc include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We can assess your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We can assess your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

– Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

– If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Additionally, Athletico Grand Blanc:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Grand Blanc

12720 S. Saginaw, Suite E-2

Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439

Phone: 810-771-5600

www.athletico.com/GrandBlanc

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With our recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Athletico's comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

[email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy