Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Laveen, Arizona

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Arizona

LAVEEN, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Laveen, Arizona, located in Laveen Village near ALDI. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Laveen.

Physical therapy is usually the thing you are told to do after medication, x-rays or surgery. The best way to fix your pain is to start where you normally finish - with physical therapy at Athletico.

"Being a physical therapist allows me to work directly with patients to meet their functional needs," said Max Mangabat, PT, DPT, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Laveen. "As clinic manager, I look forward to building a new Athletico clinic from the ground up to best serve the health and wellness needs of the Laveen community."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Laveen, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Laveen include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

– Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

– Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving. Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.

Additionally, Athletico Laveen:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Laveen

5885 West Baseline Rd., Ste. 110

Laveen, AZ 85339

Phone: 602-830-9083

www.athletico.com/Laveen

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 24 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

