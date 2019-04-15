Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Lenexa

"I'm very excited to a part of the community! I'm looking forward to being back in the state of Kansas and bring my expertise to Lenexa," said Jeff Hubka, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Lenexa. "Specializing in sports medicine and orthopedics allows us to help all patient types get back to their everyday routines and athletics. As I evolve in my profession and learn new techniques, I enjoy incorporating them for my patients."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Lenexa.

Services available at Athletico Lenexa include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Lenexa:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Lenexa

14900 W. 87th Street Parkway

Lenexa, KS 66215

Phone: 913-262-3457

www.athletico.com/Lenexa

Lenexa@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 450 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

