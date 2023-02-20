Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Madison, Mississippi

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Mississippi

MADISON, Miss., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Madison, Mississippi, located next to Jersey Mike's Subs and Smallcakes Cupcakery, approximately one block from Germantown High School. This location offers convenient hours including early morning and late evening appointments. To learn more or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/MadisonNorth.

"As clinic manager, I look forward to putting my personal touch on the care and experience our patients will receive," said Joel Maier, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Madison North. "Members of the Madison community should know that physical therapy encompasses a wide range of physical medicine practices that are effective in relieving pain and facilitating healing after an injury. We're looking forward to providing high-quality care and ensuring each patient has a great experience at Athletico."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Madison North, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Madison North include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

– Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

– If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.

Additionally, Athletico Madison North:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Madison North

1091 Gluckstadt Rd., Ste E-1

Madison, MS 39110

Phone: 769-300-5430

www.athletico.com/MadisonNorth

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-259-5156

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy