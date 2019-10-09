Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in McKinney

"I look forward to establishing a strong presence in the McKinney Community," said Marina McDonald, PT and Clinic Manager of Athletico McKinney. "My goal is to become the physical therapy provider of choice in McKinney by delivering dedicated quality care focused on the patient in a professional, ethical and caring environment. I want to help patients get back to doing the activities they love, reduce their pain, and help them achieve their personal goals."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/McKinney

Services available at Athletico McKinney include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

– Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life. Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area.

– For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area. Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

– Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

– Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

– Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico McKinney:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico McKinney

1821 N. Lake Forest Dr., #300

McKinney, TX 75071

Phone: 469-219-3707

Fax: 469-919-0544

www.athletico.com/McKinney

McKinneyTX@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

