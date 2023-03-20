Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Oro Valley, Arizona

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Arizona

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Oro Valley, Arizona, located in Placita De Oro Shopping Center near Ace Hardware. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/OroValley.

Physical therapy is usually the thing you are told to do after medication, x-rays or surgery. The best way to fix your pain is to start where you normally finish - with physical therapy at Athletico.

"Physical therapy plays an incredibly vital role in the day-to-day lives of patients, as it aims to restore everyday functions of those being treated," said Robert Direnfeld, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Oro Valley. "At Athletico, we can treat the full continuity of musculoskeletal conditions from young to old, sprain to strain, and even reconstructive surgeries. I look forward to leading my team of physical therapy experts while serving the Oro Valley community."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Oro Valley, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Oro Valley include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

– If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. Graston Technique ® – This technique uses six patented stainless-steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of daily living.

– This technique uses six patented stainless-steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of daily living. Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Additionally, Athletico Oro Valley:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Oro Valley

11941 N. 1st Ave., Suite 151

Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Phone: 520-640-4920

www.athletico.com/OroValley

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-259-5156

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy