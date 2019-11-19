Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Perryville

"I'm a Perryville High alum ('02) and excited to bring my expertise as a Physical Therapist to the town that I grew up in," said Amanda Nuyt, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Perryville. "Our clinic is at the intersection of Highway 51 and Saint Joseph/Highway T and close to the Veteran Wall and the Seminary. One of the benefits of Athletico is that we offer free injury assessments, so if you're experiencing any aches or pains and not sure if it warrants a trip to the doctor or not, come by and see me."

Services available at Athletico Perryville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Perryville:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Perryville

1418 W. Saint Joseph St., Ste. 170

Perryville, MO 63775

Phone: 573-513-8170

www.athletico.com/Perryville

PerryvilleMO@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visitwww.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

