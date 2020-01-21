Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Riverview
Jan 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
RIVERVIEW, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Riverview on Monday, January 20th and is conveniently located in Rivergate Terrace in the same strip mall as Starbucks and Great Clips. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan.
"I am looking forward to treating patients in Riverview," said Sam Subramanian, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Riverview. "Helping patients get through the pain and return to their normal routine is rewarding to me."
To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Riverview.
Services available at Athletico Riverview include:
- Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
- Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
- Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
- ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.
- Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.
Additionally, Athletico Riverview
- Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
- Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings.
- No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.
- Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
- Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
- Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.
Athletico Riverview
17020 Fort St
Riverview, MI 48193
Phone: 734-759-1356
www.athletico.com/Riverview
RiverviewMI@athletico.com
ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
