Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Riverview on Monday, January 20th and is conveniently located in Rivergate Terrace in the same strip mall as Starbucks and Great Clips. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan.

"I am looking forward to treating patients in Riverview," said Sam Subramanian, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Riverview. "Helping patients get through the pain and return to their normal routine is rewarding to me."