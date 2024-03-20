Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Rochester Hills, Michigan

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Rochester Hills, Michigan, located at the corner of E. Avon and Rochester Rd. next to Starbucks. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/RochesterHills.

"After experiencing physical therapy firsthand as a patient in high school, I realized my passion for helping others achieve their health goals in a fun, active, and engaging way," said Brad Stegmeyer, PT, DPT, FAFS, Clinic Manager of Athletico Rochester Hills. "I'm looking forward to being part of the Rochester Hills community and helping others overcome their pain and injuries."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Rochester Hills, Athletico is offering patients the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical or occupational therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Rochester Hills include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We can assess your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We can assess your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Golf rehabilitation –Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

–Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels. Functional Movement Screens™ – This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury.

Additionally, Athletico Rochester Hills:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Rochester Hills

957 S. Rochester Rd.

Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307

Phone: 248-963-0503

www.athletico.com/RochesterHills

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With our recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Athletico's comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

