Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Shawnee

"I am really looking forward to getting to know the Shawnee Community and assist those in need of our services," said Annie Brown, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Shawnee. "I hope to work with the young athletes so they can continue in their sporting events, local companies and their injured employees to get them back to work ASAP, local health care providers to assist with their patients requiring PT, and all others just wanting to get back to feeling better so they can lead a healthy active life."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/ShawneeKS.

Services available at Athletico Shawnee include:

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

– Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Additionally, Athletico Shawnee:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Shawnee

11207 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Shawnee, KS 66203

Phone: 913-275-5751

www.athletico.com/ShawneeKS

ShawneeKS@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

