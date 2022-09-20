Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Starkville, Mississippi

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Starkville, Mississippi, located off Highway 12 in the Cowbell Square shopping mall next to Chipotle. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/StarkvilleMS.

"Being born and raised in Starkville, I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead my own team and make an impact within our community," said Tyler Crosland, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Starkville. "I look forward to representing Athletico and being part of our patients' journeys from the start of their recovery to the end, so they can get back to doing the things they love."

Pain and injuries are never planned, and Athletico is expanding access to treatment by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Starkville, patients also have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Starkville include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

– If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

Additionally, Athletico Starkville:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Starkville

103 W. Highway 12

Starkville, Mississippi 39759

Phone: 662-546-0900

www.athletico.com/StarkvilleMS

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

