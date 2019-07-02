Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Washington Park

"I am looking forward to bringing physical therapy and a better understanding of health and wellness maintenance to the Washington Park community," said Rebecca Cintron, DPT, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Washington Park. "I love that we get to see patients from start to finish and are involved with so much of the treatment process! I enjoy being able to see a person grow and progress physically and emotionally."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/WashingtonPark.

Services available at Athletico Washington Park include:

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Functional Movement Screens™ – This screen identifies functional limitations in athletes so that our experts can design exercises to address the issue. This can help you improve athletic performance and minimize the risk of future injury.

ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

Additionally, Athletico Washington Park:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress

Athletico Washington Park

5336 S. State Street

Chicago, IL 60609

Phone: 773-358-7125

www.athletico.com/WashingtonPark

WashingtonPark@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

