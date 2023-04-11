Athletico Physical Therapy Opens New Location in Waco, Texas

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Texas

WACO, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Waco, Texas, located across the street from Target and H-E-B in Lake Air Court. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/WacoLakeAirMall.

Physical therapy is usually the thing you are told to do after medication, x-rays or surgery. The best way to fix your pain is to start where you normally finish - with physical therapy at Athletico.

"I'm excited to be returning to my hometown as clinic manager at our newest Athletico location," said Nathan Kent, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Waco – Lake Air Mall. "Members of the Waco community should know that physical therapy is more than just recovering from pain or injury. Physical therapy is a bridge to better living, exercise and health, and I look forward to serving the people of my community."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Waco – Lake Air Mall, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Waco – Lake Air Mall include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Overhead Throwing Athlete/Video Throwing Analysis – There's more to throwing than just the motion of your arm, and our experts and video throwing analysis can help. We assist you in optimizing your form to enhance performance and help prevent injuries.

– There's more to throwing than just the motion of your arm, and our experts and video throwing analysis can help. We assist you in optimizing your form to enhance performance and help prevent injuries. Chronic Pain Conditions – Chronic pain can persist for days, weeks, months, or even years. We will assess your pain and provide individualized treatment that is focused on education, positioning, body mechanics, and adaptive strategies.

– Chronic pain can persist for days, weeks, months, or even years. We will assess your pain and provide individualized treatment that is focused on education, positioning, body mechanics, and adaptive strategies. ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

Additionally, Athletico Waco – Lake Air Mall:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Waco – Lake Air Mall

1428 Wooded Acres Dr., Suite 132

Waco, TX 76710

Phone: 254-262-3322

www.athletico.com/WacoLakeAirMall

[email protected]

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

