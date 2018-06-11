Athletico Physical Therapy Opens on Wright State Campus

"I am excited to get involved in the community, meet the people and help them manage their aches, pain and injuries so they can continue doing the things they love," said Tim Holder, PT, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico. "Being able to make a meaningful change in a patient's symptoms on the first visit and seeing the hope it gives them or walking along a person who had a surgery for three months and witness their excitement when they finally perform that activity they love, that is what it's all about for me."

To learn more, or to schedule a free injury screening, visit www.athletico.com/WrightState.

Services available at Athletico at Wright State include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Restrictions apply. Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Manual therapy – Our certified clinicians use hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body to help relax muscles, increase circulation, and reduce tissue inflammation.

– Our certified clinicians use hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body to help relax muscles, increase circulation, and reduce tissue inflammation. ACL 3P Program – Our therapists are committed to providing effective rehabilitation and return to play programs. With ACL 3P, athletes learn how to prevent injury, and progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

– Our therapists are committed to providing effective rehabilitation and return to play programs. With ACL 3P, athletes learn how to prevent injury, and progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level. Dry needling – Dry needling involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues. The technique takes from five to eight minutes and helps reduce pain, restore function and improve activity levels.

Additionally, Athletico at Wright State:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico at Wright State

725 University Blvd.

Fairborn, OH 45324

Phone: 937-684-8481

www.athletico.com/WrightState

WrightState@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Cassie Burica Weber Shandwick

312-988-2199 cburica@webershandwick.com

