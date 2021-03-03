Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Second Location in Chandler

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Chandler clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I have been practicing as a Physical Therapist in Valley for over 18 years and have had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people along the way," said Kirti Patel, PT and Facility Manager of Athletico Chandler Ray/Rural. "My goal is to continue building these relationships within the community while also helping patients understand the benefits of Physical Therapy in their daily lives. By educating patients on the benefits of Physical Therapy we are able help them return to their favorite activities pain free. I enjoy outdoor activities with my family, so I understand my patients' needs to get back to doing things they love to do."

Services available at Athletico Chandler Ray/Rural include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Chandler Ray/Rural:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Chandler Ray/Rural

4929 W. Ray Road, Ste 4

Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: 480-729-8292

www.athletico.com/ChandlerRayRural

[email protected]

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

