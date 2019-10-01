Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Second Location in Columbia, Missouri

This second location will be known as Columbia North and is led by Certified Hand Therapist, Angela Hall, OTR/L, CHT. "I am thrilled to bring my passion for quality patient care and experience to the Columbia, MO area", she said. I have been providing Hand Therapy services for the past 25 years, and will continue to provide client centered outstanding services, in a team atmosphere expected by our clients. We will strive to make certain each patient feels valued and our top priority."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/ColumbiaNorthPT.

Services available at Athletico Columbia North include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Occupational/hand therapy – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder.

Additionally, Athletico Columbia North:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Columbia North

2900 Trimble Road, Ste. 101

Columbia, MO 65201

Phone: 573-397-7036

www.athletico.com/ColumbiaNorthPT

ColumbiaNorthMO@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

