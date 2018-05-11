Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Second Location in Wauwatosa

"As a Wauwatosa resident, I'm thrilled by the opportunity to serve the community that I live in," said Ryan Bedingfield, PT, DPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "I enjoy establishing long term relationships with my patients and being able to help them through different injuries throughout their life."

To learn more, or to schedule a free injury screening, visit www.athletico.com/Wauwatosa-Mayfair.

Services available at Athletico Wauwatosa-Mayfair Rd. include:

Physical Therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We treat many conditions, including back and neck pain, muscle strains and sprains, and sports and work-related injuries. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We treat many conditions, including back and neck pain, muscle strains and sprains, and sports and work-related injuries. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free Injury Screenings – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Dry Needling – This treatment — used to reduce pain, tension and impaired movements — involves thin filiform needles to target and stimulate underlying trigger points, muscle tissue and connective tissue leading to reduced pain and improved activity. The needles are "dry" because they contain no medication.

Additionally, Athletico Wauwatosa-Mayfair Rd:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Fast scheduling for initial evaluation - sometimes the same or next day, but always in 24 to 48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Wauwatosa-Mayfair Rd.

3077 N. Mayfair Rd., Ste. 105

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Phone: 414-455-5797

www.athletico.com/Wauwatosa-Mayfair

WauwatosaMayfair@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Cassie Burica Weber Shandwick

312-988-2199 cburica@webershandwick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-second-location-in-wauwatosa-300647023.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.athletico.com

