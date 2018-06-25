Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Seventh Clinic in Columbus

"I am eager to integrate myself within the Dublin community by sharing what Athletico is all about and educating people on what physical therapy can offer as a profession," said Liz DePalma PT, DPT, CMTPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "Having the opportunity to guide and empower my patients in ways that optimize their function and quality of life is so incredibly rewarding."

Services available at Athletico Dublin include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Additionally, Athletico Dublin:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Dublin

5060 Bradenton Avenue, Suite C

Dublin, OH 43017

Phone: 614-961-4966

www.athletico.com/Dublin

Dublin@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

