Athletico Physical Therapy Renews Multiyear Partnership with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The renewal marks Athletico's 20th consecutive year as an official partner of the 45th anniversary of the event

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy is proud to support the running community with the renewal of its official partnership with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The multiyear partnership will also include the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and Bank of America Chicago 13.1, which make up the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. Athletico has been an official partner of the Chicago Marathon since 2004.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

"Athletico has been an incredible supporter of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and we're excited to announce our continued partnership," said Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director. "Getting to the start line injury free is a big concern for our participants and Athletico provides them with important resources to remain healthy from the launch of training to race day and beyond."

As an official partner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Athletico will provide exclusive recovery and injury-prevention education to marathon participants throughout the season, including access to free 30-minute assessments with recommendations for treatment of aches, pains or injuries. On race day, runners can jump start their recovery with complimentary stretching services and access to a variety of recovery tools from Athletico at the Post-Race Party. Spectators can also join Athletico's Cheer Zone at the intersection of Clark & Diversey to cheer on runners along the course.

In addition, Athletico is committed to helping runners achieve their goals at all three events by ensuring they take care of themselves during the outdoor running season. As a supporting sponsor of the Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1, Athletico will also provide participants with recovery education, post-race stretching, and free assessments.

"We're thrilled to continue to be part of the tradition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, providing injury-prevention services to runners from across the country," said Carrie Bienkowski, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Athletico. "With the return to 45,000 runners and the event's one millionth finisher expected this year, we know that proper training and recovery are essential as these athletes push their physical limitations on race day. We're looking forward to helping runners achieve their performance goals and cross the finish line injury free."

Athletico's Endurance and Hip Preservation specialists provide evaluation, treatment and education for athletes in the prevention of endurance related injuries throughout the Chicagoland area. Its team of professional endurance rehabilitation staff is specialized in analyzing injuries and working with runners to help them return to pre-injury performance levels, maximize their potential, and reduce risk of injury.

Brett Wapotish, PT, DPT, OCS and Regional Director, Athletico added: "We repeatedly hear from patients that come to us a couple weeks before race day that they wish they had sought care earlier. Whether you're experiencing a nagging mild ache or acute sharp pain, a free assessment is a wonderful way to understand your pain and the best treatment option for you."

The 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023. For more information on the event, visit www.chicagomarathon.com.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class elite field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park on Sunday, October 8, 2023. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 5, Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

