ATHLOS Announces ION as Domestic Linear Broadcast Television Partner for Athlos NYC 2025

Scripps Sports and ATHLOS enter a multi-year partnership beginning with Athlos NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATHLOS is proud to announce ION, one of the most-watched networks on television, as the domestic linear broadcast partner for this year's Athlos NYC, returning to Icahn Stadium on Oct. 10, 2025.

As part of a new partnership with Scripps Sports, ION will broadcast this year's Athlos NYC – a first-of-its-kind women's-only track and field event – and is also committed to airing the ATHLOS League in a multi-year deal. Athlos NYC's broadcast on ION will also include a pre-show, "Icons on ION," before the official event broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET. Range Sports worked with Seven Seven Six to secure media rights and distribution.

"We are thrilled to team up with ION as our broadcast partner for Athlos NYC," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six and ATHLOS. "They've been tireless supporters of women's sports for years, and we're proud to have ATHLOS land alongside their WNBA and NWSL programming."

This year's Athlos NYC has already attracted the best-of-the-best in the sport. Headliners include an elite lineup of athletes: Faith Kipyegon, Keely Hodgkinson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino and Brittany Brown on the track side, as well as Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Monae' Nichols and Quanesha Burks will compete in the long jump. This is ATHLOS' first-ever field competition, of which qualifying will take place in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

"ATHLOS showcases remarkable athletes while building culture and community," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "We look forward to bringing ATHLOS and its events to fans nationwide as we strengthen our commitment to elevating women's athletics in premium, live environments on ION."

ATHLOS joins Scripps Sports' lineup of top women's sports including partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Coming this fall to ION is the inaugural SI Women's Games, an all-new, biennial all-star competition featuring elite athletes across seven sports in six days in partnership with Sports Illustrated, as well as the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off – a premier early season college basketball tournament. ION is available on pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in more than 128 million homes.

Similar to last year, ATHLOS is committed to bringing track and field to as many audiences as possible. As such, the event on Oct. 10 will also stream online via X and YouTube. Additional streamers to be announced in the weeks ahead.

ATHLOS is more than just a track event; it is a call to arms, an invitation to push the pace and believe that the future is faster. It is pioneering a new era in women's running, creating a platform that honors and celebrates excellence while elevating the sport to new heights. Athlos NYC will fuse speed and sound, offering fans a unique way to see and support the world's fastest women.

About ATHLOS

ATHLOS is a first-of-its-kind track invitational bringing together the fastest women in the world to compete for the largest prize purse ever for a women's-only track and field event. ATHLOS provides fans a unique way to experience and celebrate the world's fastest women, marrying the competition of a track and field meet with the entertainment of a music festival to fully celebrate these incredible athletes as they reach for new heights in the sport. For more information, visit ATHLOS.com .

About Seven Seven Six

Seven Seven Six is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $970M AUM and is focused on the intersection of product and people. Powered by the operating system Cerebro, at its heart, 776 is a technology company that deploys capital. The firm was founded in 2020 by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Seven Seven Six invests across sectors, with investments spanning the creator economy, space, climate tech, sports, fintech, web3, healthcare, collectibles, AI, and more. For more information, visit sevensevensix.com .

About ION

A leading general entertainment network, ION's lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in more than 40 markets.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League's (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

