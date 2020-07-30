Athos Insurance Partners with ShareGrid to Insure the Gear of the Camera-Sharing Community

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National entertainment and production insurance agency, Athos Insurance celebrates their continued partnership with ShareGrid – the largest, most trusted peer-to-peer camera sharing community for gear rental and camera sharing to provide the best protection to ShareGrid's customers. Athos' gear rental insurance provides both owners and renters peace of mind when film and photography gear is rented.

Specializing in providing instant gear insurance for film producers, freelancers, photographers, videographers, and production studios, Athos' online platform helps provide security for Sharegrid's members without delays or hold-ups during the checkout process, which is a perfect fit because it provides them with more security when renting out gear.

Katherine Wong, the founder of Athos Insurance Services, praises the partnership,

"It's an amazing! They found us at a time when few camera sharing economies were available. All our executives met and instantly felt great synergy, shared the same visions. After much work on both sides, we have been their exclusive insurance partner for short-term and annual insurance. They have since grown year-after-year, and we love learning and adapting to the camera sharing community for their rental insurance needs."

Athos and ShareGrid continually grow together, with a strong commitment to providing their customers a wonderful service. The two teams work together to provide a smooth process for their clients:

The insurance carrier behind the Athos program has paid out a substantial amount of legitimate claims to ShareGrid customers, which strengthens relationships on all levels.

Both companies are leaders in implementing fraud prevention technology.

They've integrated website and internal communication systems to help assist mutual customers. This allows the two partners to better adapt to the market, and quickly nullify any pain points for their shared customers.

ABOUT SHAREGRID:

ShareGrid is the largest, most trusted camera sharing community in the U.S. Sharegrid allows creatives to rent and share their camera with their local community with ease in a seamless peer-to-peer online platform.

www.sharegrid.com/

ABOUT ATHOS INSURANCE SERVICES:

Athos is well known for providing trusted, film, photography, production insurance, equipment, sports and recreational insurance, and special event insurance to the entertainment industry with ease. They are leaders in instant online insurance for niche and specialized programs such as equipment insurance coverage.

www.AthosInsurance.com

LIC.#0H94681

Contact: Lauren Castillo

Phone: 626-716-9800

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AthosInsurance

SOURCE Athos Insurance Services

