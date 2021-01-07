Athos Therapeutics to Participate in both Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, a late pre-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of first-in-class precision therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today its Chief Business Officer, Keith Hoffman PhD, will participate in both the Biotech Showcase and BIO @ JPM virtual partnering conferences being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During both the BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital events, Dr. Hoffman will host virtual one-on-one meetings with potential pharmaceutical partners and investors.

"Athos Therapeutics launched just over one year ago, and our unique platform to identify and develop novel drugs for patients with autoimmune, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer is producing extremely promising lead compounds across indications. Our system leverages medicinal chemistry and systems biology with machine learning. We look forward to forging partnerships as we advance into a clinical-stage company," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Athos.

"The Athos lead program is aimed at addressing the very large unmet medical need of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease). Our pipeline includes other autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, psoriasis and cancer. Accordingly, Athos is looking for pharma partners, Series A funders, and licensees for select assets in our pipeline," said Dr. Hoffman. "I look forward to participating in these two important conferences and welcome the opportunity to discuss Athos with potential partners."

About Athos Therapeutics

Athos Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer using an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) process. This process has the ability to identify novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into disease interactomes and match them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. Athos lead drug development program is at the late stages of preclinical development, moving to phase I human clinical trial for patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's Disease next year. Furthermore, Athos has pre-clinical programs for different autoimmune disorders, including lupus and psoriasis.

For more information, visit https://www.athostx.com/

