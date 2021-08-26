Athreon Launches Front-End Speech Recognition Solution

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athreon, a leading business and knowledge process outsourcing company, announced today the launch of its new front-end speech recognition solution for healthcare. Athreon's speech recognition empowers physicians to focus on patient care versus administrative, electronic health record (EHR) tasks. The company's technology improves workflow and operational performance while strengthening patient reporting and revenue generation.

Athreon's president, Sterling Garde, says, "While we've successfully used back-end speech recognition for years to bolster accuracy, consistency, and turnaround, we waited to deploy front-end speech because of the frustrations many physicians voiced about it from competing solutions. We wanted to get this right, and we're confident we have." Athreon's speech recognition will help providers return their focus to patient care, lower costs, and leave charting work in the office.