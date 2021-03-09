Athreon Launches New Cybersecurity Division

"With so many businesses transitioning to remote work in 2020, we knew it was time to share our expertise to help other businesses strengthen their security posture," says Sterling Garde, Athreon's President. Sterling elaborates, "Athreon has assembled an impressive team of educators, software developers, and legal minds with a deep understanding of information technology, security, privacy, and the law." Although Athreon has a solid track record for protecting its distributed global workforce against security threats for many years, a lot of companies don't know where to start or how to improve. Athreon's employee vulnerability assessment changes that.

Features and benefits of Athreon's new cybersecurity solution include:

Comprehensive security risk assessments, including Dark Web scans

Intellectual property development that supports regulatory compliance

Enterprise-grade management portal with real-time employee risk metrics

Engaging, thorough, and relevant web-based cybersecurity training courses

Tools that gamify cybersecurity training and motivate employees to learn

Athreon reports that unintentional human error accounts for growing numbers of data breaches, which is why technology alone is insufficient to safeguard businesses. Because humans present such a significant security risk to businesses, continuing education matters. With security breaches linked to severe fines and penalties, reputational damage, and business closures, not having a cybersecurity strategy is hazardous. Athreon's cybersecurity solution addresses organizational cyberhealth holistically through threat discovery, employee surveying, education, compliance, and breach response.

To celebrate its new cybersecurity solution, Athreon is offering its first 100 new clients a complimentary baseline security analysis. For more information on Athreon's cybersecurity services, visit athreon.com.

About Athreon

Athreon's solutions encompass cybersecurity and speech to text. The company's technologies and services provide a hybrid blend of human expertise that is augmented by innovative artificial intelligence. Athreon's objective is to measurably improve organizational profitability and performance by delivering solutions that reduce costs, mitigate business risk, eliminate inefficiencies and delays, and improve quality and productivity while delivering maximum ROI.

