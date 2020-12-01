ATI Advisory Partners with LeadingAge To Offer Members Deeper Levels of Strategic Support

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory (ATI), a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults, announced today its partnership with LeadingAge, the association of nonprofit aging services providers. Under the partnership, ATI will help LeadingAge members evaluate market opportunities and assess options for developing new partnerships, capabilities, and risk arrangements.

"LeadingAge is thrilled to deepen our value to members by offering new hands-on consulting services. We've worked with ATI and its founder Anne Tumlinson for many years, and feel confident their team will be a great extension of how we help members maintain and grow smart aging services organizations," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge.

ATI Advisory brings strong data analytics capabilities and deep knowledge of provider-led risk arrangements and the Medicare Advantage program to the partnership.

"We are excited about the opportunity to formalize what has always been a valuable relationship for ATI. There has never been a more important time for mission-driven, innovative organizations like LeadingAge members to evaluate new approaches and opportunities in the rapidly changing healthcare environment, and we are honored for the opportunity to help," said Anne Tumlinson the CEO of ATI.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults. By providing insight and strategy backed by original research, ATI helps organizations lead and deliver change in senior healthcare and long-term services and supports systems. ATI's approach breaks down public and private sector barriers that prevent innovative solutions to siloed, broken systems across acute, post-acute, and long-term care services and supports. For more information, visit www.atiadvisory.com.

About LeadingAge

LeadingAge represents more than 5,000 aging-focused organizations that touch millions of lives every day. Alongside members and 38 state partners, LeadingAge addresses critical issues by blending applied research, advocacy, education, and community-building. LeadingAge brings together the most inventive minds in our field to support older adults as they age wherever they call home. For more information, visit www.leadingage.org.

