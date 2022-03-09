ATI and TechConnect Announce Medical Innovation Challenge, $50,000 Non-dilutive Award for Innovators

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect today announced the first annual Medical Innovation Challenge. The Challenge is designed to source groundbreaking innovation for commercialization efforts by corporate and federal agencies. The Challenge marks the first in a series of ATI-sponsored accelerator events.

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International))

"This is a unique opportunity for innovators to engage with three of the nation's top technology-scouting consortia, representing over $20 billion in non-dilutive prototype funding authority. Our partner consortia manage technology needs across a broad range of programs, from Operation Warp Speed to domains such as diagnostics, therapeutics, wearables, sensors, materials, AI, rapid manufacturing and more," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division at ATI.

Top-ranked applicants will be invited to pitch their technologies in-person to industry, investment, and government leadership at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and compete for the $50,000 prize pool. The conference will take place June 13-15, 2022, in Washington D.C. All qualified applicants will receive a 12-month membership opportunity to the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) and the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Consortium. Further qualified awardees will also receive a 12-month membership opportunity into the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium.

"Consortium membership brings with it a wide array of benefits for innovators, most especially the ease it creates for non-traditional contractors who want to participate in technology development with federal clients," said Mike Stebbins, Ph.D., Executive Director of CWMD Consortium and MCDC Consortium. "The consortia involved in this Challenge commit to standards of excellence that open doors, and we're excited to invite new companies to join our ranks through this program."

Areas of interest fall into five primary categories: devices and sensors, digital and hardware, therapeutics and treatments, materials and manufacturing, and readiness and response. For more information about the Challenge, or to apply, visit https://techconnectworld.com/World2022/participate/innovation/medical_innovation_challenge/ on the internet. To be considered, entrants must complete the online form by 11:59 PM (EST) on April 8, 2022.

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. On behalf of the federal government, ATI, the largest awarder of nontraditional tech innovators, brings together experts from industry, academia, and government to solve complex national security challenges. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)