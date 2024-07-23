ATI celebrates aerospace leadership with $4 billion in sales commitments

$2.2 billion to be delivered by 2030

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Farnborough International Airshow, ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is celebrating its aerospace leadership by announcing $4 billion in new sales commitments through 2040. The majority of the additional revenue – approximately $2.2 billion – will be delivered in the balance of this decade. The collective commitments are predominantly for nickel alloys serving the jet engine market where ATI's high-performance materials and solutions are differentiated the most.

"These agreements reinforce the value our customers place on securing critical supply for both the near- and long-term," said Kim Fields, President and CEO.

"As we partner with our customers to solve their greatest challenges, we are gaining market share and earning improved contractual positions. These new commitments reinforce our confidence that ATI is well-positioned to achieve our financial targets in 2025 and 2027 and beyond," said Fields.

The new sales commitments represent an estimated $500 million of revenue in 2025 and $550 million in 2027. Approximately 20% of these revenues are incremental to ATI's previously announced financial targets.

