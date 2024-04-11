ATI Celebrates Completion of Most Advanced Materials Finishing Operations

Vandergrift expansion significant to Specialty Rolled Products transformation

VANDERGRIFT, Pa., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) celebrated completion of its expansion at Vandergrift Operations – the most advanced materials finishing operations of its kind – at an event attended by government and community leaders. The Vandergrift expansion is significant to ATI's transformation of Specialty Rolled Products to be a leader in high quality titanium and nickel-based alloys. Consolidating production from five other locations across the ATI system created a more competitive flow path at Vandergrift focused on increasing production of high-value, differentiated materials.

PHOTO CAPTION: ATI leaders and employees celebrate expansion in Vandergrift, PA, the most advanced materials finishing operation of its kind. Cutting the ribbon for the new Bright Anneal Line are (front, left to right): Dave Duffey, Plant Manager – Vandergrift Operations; Tom DeLuca, President – ATI Specialty Rolled Products; Bob Wetherbee, ATI Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Kim Fields, ATI President and Chief Operating Officer; Danielle Carlini, Vice President – Operations, ATI Specialty Rolled Products; and Lenny Collini, Mayor of Vandergrift Borough, where ATI has been in operation since 1849.

"This expansion has unlocked the capabilities of ATI's Specialty Rolled Products business," said Kim Fields, ATI President and Chief Operating Officer. "This team is delivering the advantages our customers are hungry for: best-in-class attributes including thickness, coil size and cycle times, at the shortest lead times in the world. It's another way for ATI to meet the tremendous demand for specialty materials serving aerospace and defense."

Key to the site's expansion is the new bright anneal line, standing 200 feet tall, including state-of-the-art control systems. Combined with ATI's Hot Rolling and Processing Facility in Brackenridge, PA, the bright anneal delivers best-in-the-world coil finishing capabilities at the shortest cycle times. With state-of-the-art temperature control, reduced flow times and the ability to produce thinner and larger specialty coils, this facility allows ATI more differentiating capability to deliver for our customers' end use applications. The investment in the Vandergrift expansion is included in existing capital expenditure guidance.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI