ATI CFO Don Newman to speak at Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) Chief Financial Officer Don Newman will speak at the Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on February 14, 2024 at 10:45 a.m. ET

The link to the fireside chat is available at the News & Events section of www.ATImaterials.com/investors. An audio replay and full transcript of the event will be available following the presentation.

ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

