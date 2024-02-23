ATI Elects Kimberly A. Fields as President and CEO

News provided by

ATI

23 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Robert S. Wetherbee to become Executive Chairman 

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ATI (NYSE: ATI) has elected Kimberly A. Fields as President and CEO, effective July 1, 2024. Additionally, she has been appointed to serve as a member of ATI's Board effective immediately.

Fields has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2022 and became President in July 2023. During her tenure, ATI has grown as one integrated operation, sharpening its operational advantages, increasing capacity and capability for the extraordinary materials customers value most.

As CEO, Fields will succeed Robert S. Wetherbee, who will become Executive Chairman. Wetherbee was named President and CEO in 2018 and became Board Chair in 2020. Under Wetherbee's leadership, ATI transformed to become an aerospace and defense leader, growing share and creating value for customers and shareholders.

"ATI is well-positioned, on a clear path to $5 billion in revenue and $1 billion in EBITDA by 2027. We have the capabilities, and the team is aligned to deliver," said Wetherbee. "Kim is ready to lead this organization. Her demonstrated operational and commercial success makes her proven to perform. As ATI's next CEO, Kim will further accelerate our growth and value creation."

Fields joined ATI in 2019 as executive vice president of ATI's Flat Rolled Products group, and in 2020 took on leadership of both business segments. Prior to joining ATI, Fields was group president for industrial and energy at IDEX Corporation, where she dramatically improved profitability and accelerated growth in the business portfolio. She's held commercial, manufacturing, and strategic leadership positions at EVRAZ and GE, growing GE's penetration in metals, petrochemicals and mining segments. Fields earned a BS in Ceramic Engineering from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I'm honored to succeed Bob as ATI's next CEO," said Fields. "Collaboratively, we've built a team that is aligned, disciplined, and focused on execution to deliver extraordinary solutions to our customers' most difficult challenges. I am confident in our ability to continue ATI's incredible trajectory."

"Bob truly transformed ATI, turning the challenge of a pandemic into an opportunity to create our purpose-built portfolio, accelerating our strategy of high performance and differentiation," said Brett Harvey, ATI's Lead Independent Director. "On behalf of the board and our shareholders, we thank Bob for all he's done, especially his focus on developing talent across the entire leadership team to ensure a smooth succession. We look forward to working with Kim to build on this success and drive long-term sustainable growth."

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI

Also from this source

ATI CFO Don Newman to speak at Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference

ATI CFO Don Newman to speak at Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) Chief Financial Officer Don Newman will speak at the Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on ...
ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported fourth quarter 2023 results, with sales of $1.06 billion and net income attributable to ATI of $145.7 million, or $0.99 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.