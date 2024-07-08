ATI Jet Introduces Jetvia to Accelerate Innovation in Private Aviation

EL PASO, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Jet Inc., the largest jet charter operator in the Southeast, announced today the launch of Jetvia as the retail arm of ATI Jet. This launch marks a new chapter of digitalization and innovation including the development of new products and services to drive customer value. This redesign has new features including Jetvia Rewards and a new, competitively priced fractional jet ownership program.

Jetvia's approach to private aviation includes a fleet exclusively made up of the Learjet 60 aircraft ensuring the highest standard of reliability, safety and competitive rates.

Jetvia, under CEO Lyle Byrum's more than 39 years of experience in charter aviation, offers an innovative approach to private aviation, providing clients access to its owned and operated Learjet 60s, streamlined booking processes, and personalized travel experiences. The company's launch of Jetvia is a testament to ATI's commitment to leveraging both safety and technology to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

"The Jetvia name will represent our retail operations, fractional ownership, and Jet Cards, aiming to provide luxury private jet accommodations and grow into the largest midsize jet fractional and jet card provider in the US. Delivering value tailored to our customer's individual needs is paramount," said Lyle Byrum, CEO of ATI Jet and Jetvia. "Jetvia will be our go-to-market brand and ATI Jet will continue to drive our innovative approach using the Learjet along with our in-house maintenance program."

Jetvia's approach to private aviation includes:

An enhanced user interface boasting a sleek, intuitive design to make booking private jets simpler and more efficient. Users can easily search for flights, compare options, and make reservations in just a few clicks.

Real-time, integrated data, allows users to view the real-time availability of private jets, ensuring accurate scheduling and swift bookings.

An Aviation Research Group (ARG/US) Gold Rating and Wyvern Registered Operator access to a Jetvia concierge to arrange amenities, catering options, and ground transportation.

A range of options tailored to meet diverse needs including; jet charters, Jetvia Jet Card memberships, and fractional ownership programs.

Jetvia's mission is to redefine luxury air travel by providing unparalleled around-the-clock services, embodying the highest standards of safety, reliability, and innovation. Jetvia aims to become the leading force in the private jet industry, offering a fleet of Learjet 60 aircraft, strategically positioned bases, and personalized experiences that exceed clients' expectations at every turn.

About Jetvia

ATI Jet's Jetvia will be a leader in private aviation, with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, a commitment to safety, and a passion for excellence, Jetvia provides an unparalleled level of service. Our experienced team ensures that every aspect of your journey is meticulously planned and executed, allowing you to travel with the utmost comfort and style.

For more information, please visit our new website at www.jetvia.com or contact our media relations team at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kristen Hoff

978-407-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Jetvia