Ati Motors Announces Manufacturing Humanoid, the Sherpa Mecha

DETROIT, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ati Motors, a leader in AI and autonomous robotics, today announced the launch of its latest robotic product: the Sherpa Mecha humanoid, engineered to advance industrial automation.

The Sherpa Mecha is the world's first humanoid-inspired robot designed for practical manufacturing applications. Rather than strictly imitating human form, Sherpa Mecha focuses on delivering high-performance functionality tailored to real-world industrial needs.

Ati Motors Sherpa Mecha

As a highly reliable, tool-forward industrial superworker, Sherpa Mecha never tires, maintains constant focus, tends machines, and transports heavy bins and parts for inspection. Currently, innovators are drawing tools for Sherpa Mecha and expanding on the base to integrate into their specific manufacturing applications.

"We're solving real manufacturing needs across the world," says Saurabh Chandra, founder and CEO of Ati Motors. "We're going beyond the robot to make sure the technology does more for you and fits into the application you need. Mecha is now the next step: incorporating deeper into our customers' ecosystems to assist with information flow, automation, and integration. Automation has moved outside the box."

The Sherpa Mecha leverages proven actuation systems and robust modular AI, developed in collaboration with leading academic institutions, research labs, and industry partners. With rigorous testing on active manufacturing floors, the technology demonstrates reliable performance and seamless integration with existing automation lines.

For more information on the Sherpa Mecha, please visit https://atimotors.com/sherpa-mecha/.

Ati Motors Power Hour Event

As Ati Motors continues their commitment in expanding trusted partnerships to further enhance industrial automation, the organization is hosting an Ati Motors Power Hour educational event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan on October 9th, from 2-4pm ET. Enjoy drinks, bites and live demonstrations of the company's innovative line of autonomous vehicles for material movement in the manufacturing space.

Seats are limited, please register at https://luma.com/71lm1yqe.

Ati Motors' expertise in mobile robotics, AI, and manufacturing is revolutionizing how the industrial sector approaches automation. It has deployed hundreds of its Sherpa autonomous robots across leading manufacturers with scaled deployments worldwide.

