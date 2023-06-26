ATI names David Weston Vice President, Investor Relations

News provided by

ATI

26 Jun, 2023, 14:46 ET

Proven aerospace and defense financial leader  

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has named David Weston vice president of Investor Relations, effective July 1. Dave will work closely with ATI's business leaders and the investor community in support of the company's business and financial strategy. He will report to Don Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Weston brings more than 30 years of financial expertise at Lockheed Martin. Since 2019, he has served as director of investor relations for the aerospace and defense company. Previously, he led business management and financial operations as the chief financial officer or director of finance for strategic Lockheed Martin business units including rotorcraft, training and logistics, and ground, maritime & civil solutions.

"With his knowledge of the aerospace and defense industry and diverse financial expertise, Dave is well-positioned to communicate ATI's strategies and financial performance with the investment community," said Don Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "He's a proven leader with strong connections to the investment community, highly regarded for his credibility and business acumen."

Weston earned an MBA from the University of Central Florida, and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Northern Colorado.

Tom Wright, who has served as interim head of Investor Relations, will return to his primary role as vice president of financial analysis and planning.

Effective July 1, please update your contact lists with our Investor Relations team's contact information:

Dave Weston, Vice President
[email protected]
Phone: 412-394-2908

Clay Hillin, Manager
[email protected]
Phone: 713-725-6388

ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow.  We are proven to perform anywhere.  Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Tom Wright

Natalie Gillespie

412.258.4781

412.389.3124

[email protected]

[email protected]

