ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY ADDS TWO MORE DALLAS LOCATIONS

Physical therapy provider now has 55 clinics in the Metroplex

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the opening of two new locations in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, bringing its total number of clinics in the market to 55. The expansion creates even more opportunity for Dallas-area residents to access high quality care, personalized service and treatment by dedicated therapists chosen from some of the best clinicians in the industry.

According the Washington Post, Americans continue to prioritize personal health and wellness coming out of the pandemic. ATI Physical Therapy specializes in evidence-based, hands-on care for a variety of individuals with a core focus on improving and sustaining musculoskeletal health through better movement. Key services include Sports Therapy, Women's Health PT, Hand Therapy, Worker's Comp Rehab, all anchored in a personalized rehabilitation treatment approach.

"Physical therapy complements any type of wellness routine, from rehab and injury recovery, to returning to athletic competition, to improving overall body mobility and reducing pain so you can get back to life," said Dr. Chuck Thigpen, PhD, PT, ATC, Senior Vice President of Clinical Excellence, ATI Physical Therapy. "We're excited to expand our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, increasing access to convenient care and bringing our industry-leading expertise to local residents."

"Opening these two new clinics is in keeping with our strategy of driving growth within our existing clinic footprint," said Scott Gregerson, Chief Growth Officer, ATI Physical Therapy. "The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex continues to be a focus for ATI as is the state of Texas in general. We will continue to focus on deepening our community connections and partnerships in markets like this as part of our work to drive access to high-quality, affordable care."

ATI Physical Therapy introduces the following locations:

ATI Arlington | Eastchase Parkway, 1540 Eastchase Pkwy, Ste 4A, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Events at the Arlington Eastchase location will include a Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) therapy demonstration by certified BFR specialist Richie Daniel, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT, and complimentary injury screens for the general public between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting will take place at 11:15 a.m.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting will take place at the Dallas North – Preston Beltline location at 5:15 p.m.

Both events will include presentations of $10,000 grants from the ATI Foundation to recipients chosen based on need and individual circumstances. A third $10,000 grant will be awarded to another recipient later that evening at a private ATI event at the Plano – Coit Road clinic.

