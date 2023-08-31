ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY ADDS TWO MORE LOCATIONS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Physical therapy provider now has 52 clinics in the state

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the opening of two new locations in Pennsylvania, bringing its total number of clinics in the state to 52. The expansion creates even more opportunity for Lower Bucks County residents to access high-quality care, personalized service and treatment by dedicated therapists chosen from among some of the best clinicians in the industry.

According to the Washington Post, Americans continue to prioritize personal health and wellness coming out of the pandemic. ATI Physical Therapy specializes in evidence-based, hands-on care for a variety of individuals with a core focus on improving and sustaining musculoskeletal health through better movement. Key services include Sports Therapy, Women's Health PT, Hand Therapy and Worker's Comp Rehab, all anchored in a personalized rehabilitation treatment approach.

"We are proud to further expand access to care in Lower Bucks County," said Tim Flaherty, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "We are committed to providing exceptional musculoskeletal services to our patients and these new locations will allow us to better serve the Levittown and Yardley communities. We look forward to welcoming current and new patients and helping them on their journey to get back to their best."

ATI Physical Therapy introduces the following locations:

ATI Levittown | Levittown Parkway, 169 Levittown Pkwy, Ste D, Levittown, PA 19055

| Levittown Parkway, 169 Levittown Pkwy, Ste D, Levittown, PA 19055 Grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy live demos and light refreshments with the ATI Levittown team.

starting at Enjoy live demos and light refreshments with the ATI Levittown team. ATI Yardley 680 Stony Hill Rd, Unit 8, Yardley, PA 19067

680 Stony Hill Rd, Unit 8, 19067 Grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, Sept. 27 starting at 12:00 p.m. Enjoy live demos, light bites and refreshments with the ATI Yardley team.

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 900+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

