ATI Physical Therapy Announces Erik Kantz as Chief Legal Officer

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that Erik Kantz has been promoted to the role of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Kantz has served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for the Company since 2019.

"Erik has been a valuable member of our legal team for nearly seven years, including last year during our landmark milestone of becoming a publicly traded company," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "He has also assisted with public company reporting, compliance and corporate governance. Furthermore, Erik has successfully implemented strategies and structures that promote growth, flexibility and creativity within the organization."

"I couldn't be more honored to be joining ATI's executive leadership team," Kantz said. "We have outstanding leadership in Sharon and our fellow senior leaders, and we provide a vital service in helping people maintain and get back to their best physical health. Altogether, I'm extremely excited to continue building upon our company's great history and taking on a greater role in its future."

Kantz came to ATI in 2016 as Assistant General Counsel Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to that, Kantz was a partner and Vice Chair of the Business Group at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, and was previously partner and Director of Operations at College Sports Chicago. He holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and a juris doctor degree from DePaul University.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

