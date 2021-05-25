ATI Physical Therapy Expands to Atlanta Market with Opening of Three Clinics

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. and ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy (PT) services, today announced its entrance into the Atlanta market with three new clinics in Braselton, Milton and Suwanee opening this month. The openings, which bring ATI's clinic count to over 900 across the nation, aim to increase access to physical therapy in underserved communities throughout the Atlanta area. ATI plans to continue to open clinics throughout the Atlanta metro over the next five years to increase its service offerings to the population, which is estimated to grow by over 3 million people to 8.6 million by 2050, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. At least seven additional clinics are planned for the area by year's end.

"The sprawl of Atlanta's suburban market and its challenging traffic patterns create an environment where easy access to physical therapy can be difficult. As such, convenience is a driver for Atlanta area consumers. ATI is bringing clinical best practices to these communities that don't currently have optimal access to physical therapy," said Nate Bard, Chief Growth Officer at ATI. "By establishing clinics in best-in-market retail centers, we offer residents access to physical therapy that can easily coincide with their daily routines, allowing them consistent care for maintaining or regaining physical health."

"As the leader of the physical therapy industry, ATI is committed to providing improved access to physical therapy. These openings reflect the need for convenient, patient-centered care to help patients live healthy, active lives," said Chris Maschhoff, PT, DPT, ATI's District Director of Georgia. "I'm thrilled to bring ATI's leading best practices, exceptional results and outstanding customer service to the people of Atlanta."

To introduce itself to the local community, ATI is offering free injury/gait analyses at The Big Peach Running Co. in Alpharetta at 13075 Highway 9 N, Suite 3120. Avid runners, walkers and anyone looking to improve their fitness are encouraged to attend on June 5, 2021 from 10 am to 2 pm Eastern.

The ATI clinics are located at:

5748 Old Winder Hwy, Ste 400-500, Braselton , Phone: 687-866-4312;

, Phone: 687-866-4312; 13075 Highway 9 N, Ste 3120, Milton, Phone: 678-225-6861; and

2780 W Village Drive, Ste G, Suwanee , Phone: 470-533-4610.

These clinics will be staffed with physical health experts who can help evaluate and treat any aches, pains or strains. Visit www.atipt.com or call to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment at ATI in Braselton, Milton or Suwanee.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our 884 clinics (and 22 clinics under management service agreements) across the U.S. as of April 30, 2021. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

